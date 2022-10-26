Stellantis Introduces a Jeep That Runs Entirely on Electricity and Sets a New Goal for Energy Independence

Due to the early 2021 merger of two businesses that narrowly avoided extinction, Stellantis, an automaker now benefiting from enormous synergies and savings, was born. Although electrification is expensive, Stellantis has enough money; the outcome of the race will depend on the speed at which execution is carried out.

By the middle of this decade, according to the CEO of Stellantis, the business will generate 50% of the energy it requires for production on-site. Carlos Tavares said in an interview with CNBC’s Charlotte Reed at the Paris Motor Show, “We have decided the proper investments for Stellantis firm to be realized, from a production aspect, in 2025 to create 50% of our energy demands within our facilities.”

Following the publication of the vehicle’s specifications last month, Tavares made his remarks as Stellantis prepared to unveil the “first pure-EV Jeep.” The Jeep Avenger’s “aimed electric range” is 400 kilometers (248 miles), or just under 249 miles, according to Stellantis. The Avenger will go on sale next year, and reservations for it will be taken starting on Monday. The company’s brands include Citroen, Chrysler and Fiat.

By 2030, all passenger automobiles in Europe should be battery-powered, according to Stellantis. The United States wants to achieve “BEV (Battery Electric Vehicle) purchases are balanced 50% between light-duty trucks & passenger automobiles” within the same time frame. The aforementioned objectives coincide with major economies’ plans to transition away from internal combustion engines and toward battery-powered automobiles.

For instance, the European Union intends to ban the sale of brand-new diesel and gasoline automobiles and vans beginning in 2035. The U.K., which left the European Union in 2020, is working toward the same objectives.

The car sector is not the only one that has plans to concentrate on its energy sources. In a different interview with CNBC, Ola Kallenius, the CEO of Mercedes-Benz, provided some insight into his company’s objectives in that area, including plans to build a wind farm in northern Germany.

Kallenius added that the business had “quite recently decided with a European energy provider to establish a large-scale venture in the Baltic Sea.” During his interview with CNBC, Tavares was asked if the downturn, the living crisis cost, inflation, and the rise in energy prices would cause a delay in the switch to electric vehicles. Energy is undoubtedly the most important prerequisite for the success of electrification, he said, adding that this was not surprising.

Since electricity was sparked by law, he said, “the issue you’re having to ask me is the issue you ought to be asking political leaders.” Therefore, he continued, “Of course, it’s a bump in the road. “I hope it’s a temporary obstacle that we can all get over, and Stellantis is moving forward with all of the electric cars, beginning with the new Jeep Avenger, the very first pure EV Jeep,” said the company’s CEO.