The Mystery Military Satellite is Launched By a Russian Angara Rocket

The “difficulties” that have arisen since Russia’s invasion of Ukraine on February 24 will not deter the country’s space program, according to Russian President Vladimir Putin. On April 12, “Cosmonautics Day,” a national holiday in Russia, Putin was mentioned by the state-run news agency TASS. Yuri Gagarin, a Soviet cosmonaut, was the first human to enter space in 1961, and his launch is celebrated every year as a result. After the USSR collapsed in 1991, Soviet space operations were taken up by Russia.

This appears to be effective since, on October 15, Russia successfully launched a small military satellite, completing its 3rd orbital mission in under a week. According to a Telegram update from Roscosmos, the Russia’s space agency, which identified the satellite as Kosmos 2560, an Angara rocket launched from the Plesetsk Cosmodrome in northwest Russia at 3:55 p.m. EDT (1955 GMT; 10:55 p.m. Moscow time) on Saturday.

“At the scheduled moment, the spacecraft was sent into the desired orbit and approved for administration by Russian Ministry of Defense ground stations. Kosmos-2560 was the serial number given to the spacecraft “As per a Google translation, Roscosmos noted in the Telegram update. The spacecraft’s onboard systems are functioning normally thanks to a stable telemetry connection that has been set up and maintained.

According to EverydayAstronaut.com, the EMKA-3, which weighs about 330 pounds (150 kilograms), is on its way to a sun-synchronous orbit 300 kilometers (190 miles) above Earth. Uncertainty surrounds the mission of the spaceship in space. EverydayAstronaut.com stated in a mission description that “Not much is understood about this payload due to its military and classified purpose. It is believed that the EMKA family of satellites are optical reconnaissance spacecraft.”

Before the launch on Saturday, 3 EMKA satellites had already been launched, the first of which was in April 2018. That one was given the name Kosmos 2525, spent roughly 3 years in orbit, and reportedly returned to Earth in the spring of 2021.

The following two began operations in September 2021 and April 2022. These two designated Kosmos 2555 and Kosmos 2551, however, did not remain visible for very long. EverydayAstronaut.com states that each one is assumed to have returned to Earth after about a month or so. According to the publication, “it is unknown if EMKA-3 satellite, is a substitute for the unsuccessful Kosmos 2555 satellite, or whether Kosmos 2555 was really a dummy mass payload.”

Russian Angara 1.2, which made its debut in April on another military mission, launched for the second time on Saturday. Russia built the rocket family of Angara to replace its outdated but still functional Proton launcher, and the EMKA-3 launch was the sixth overall. The EMKA-3 mission marked Russia’s third in under a week. A GLONASS navigation satellite was launched on Sunday (October 9) by a Soyuz rocket from Plesetsk, and on Wednesday (October 12) a Proton launched a communications satellite for the government of Angola from the Kazakhstan-based Baikonur Cosmodrome.