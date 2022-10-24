To strengthen the health insurance ecosystem in Nigeria, NHIA uses renewable energy

Nigeria’s federal government reaffirmed its commitment to its 2030 renewable energy goal this year. Goddy Jedy-Agba, the minister of state for power, reaffirmed the government’s commitment to meeting a goal for universal access to sustainable energy by 2030. According to him, the nation has a sustainable electricity vision that calls for 30 GW of renewable energy to be produced by 2030.

The Minister claimed that in order to create and build the Nigeria renewable vision platform, the government worked with the German Agency for International Cooperation (GIZ) as part of the Nigerian Energy Support Programme (NESP), which was sponsored by the European Union. This will act as a focal point for data-driven electrification execution and planning.

The project’s goal is to promote and support investments in clean energy, energy efficiency, and data-driven electrification execution and planning while expanding access to energy. An agreement for the electrification roadmap’s implementation between the federal government and Siemens have also been reached. The strategy aims to address current issues in the power industry and increase capacity to meet the nation’s anticipated future power needs. The National Health Insurance Authority’s (NHIA) power program is among the numerous energy initiatives that have been in the works.

To solve the problems with the energy supply, the NHIA ordered a 57.6kw solar power system. This was stated by Emmanuel Ononokpono, the spokesperson for the NHIA, on behalf of Mohammed Sambo, the director-general, in an announcement made on Saturday in Abuja.

Mr. Sambo emphasized the importance of a continuous electrical supply in the quickly developing health insurance environment, stressing that it was impossible to service the requirements of insured Nigerians without a dependable power supply.

He added that clean and renewable energy had become a universally accepted standard and that the cost of supplying electricity through diesel-powered facilities had reached intolerably high levels.

He declared, “We are committed to maximizing the potential of renewable energy.” The project will be expanded beyond its current extent, and plans have been established for comparable installations in the Authority’s ongoing projects for other types of office space. In addition, Joseph Amakurugbonwo, the authority’s acting general manager for information, communication, and technology (ICT), cited the project’s unique features, including its reliance on renewable energy sources and continuous electricity delivery.

Other characteristics, according to Mr. Amakurugbonwo, include the use of green energy that emits no noise or pollutants into the air, has no power spikes or variations that could harm expensive office equipment, and has complete control over electricity expenses.

He said that more electricity might be delivered to nearby towns and the national grid if the necessary laws let it. He claims that in an effort to automate its operations, the authority has built a sophisticated digital infrastructure across the country.