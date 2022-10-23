Power Outages Put the Ukrainian Nuclear Reactor in Danger

By upsetting the world’s energy market, the conflict between Russia and Ukraine has wreaked havoc on a continent still reeling from COVID-19’s disastrous impacts. Recognizing that Russia is the second-biggest exporter of oil (10%) and the world’s largest exporter of natural gas (45%), this is done. Given that oil and gas account for roughly 50% of the world’s energy supply in 2022, the supply gap poses a problem to the international community.

According to the facility’s operator, a Russian missile struck a far-off electrical substation on October 12 and knocked off electricity at a Ukrainian nuclear power plant that was encircled by Russian forces. This increased the danger of a radioactive disaster.

After roughly eight hours, the International Atomic Energy Agency reported that electricity had been restored to the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant. Nevertheless, analysts claim that the outage, which is the second to occur in the past five days, demonstrates how fragile the position at Europe’s largest nuclear reactor is. The issue, according to them, is being made worse by frequent short-term power disruptions.

Since Russian forces controlled the facility in the early stages of the war, concerns about a nuclear disaster have been prominent. There is a danger of a catastrophe due to the ongoing fighting between Ukrainian and Russian forces and the precarious supply situation at the facility.

In order to lessen the possibility of a catastrophe similar to what occurred at Chernobyl in 1986, when a reactor exploded and lethal radiation was blown across a huge region, Ukrainian officials decided some weeks ago to shut down the last reactor.

To avoid overheating and deadly meltdowns such as the ones that happened in 2011 when one tsunami struck the Fukushima nuclear power plant in Japan, the reactor core and spent nuclear fuel must nonetheless be cooled for extended periods of time.

To help shield their citizens from any radioactive fallout, some European nations are attempting to be ready for the worst and have started storing iodine pills. Authorities in other countries, such as Germany, have determined that there is a small chance that radiation levels hazardous to human health may enter their borders. According to Paul Dorfman, a nuclear scientist at the University of Sussex in England, Russia may be the country at most risk outside of Ukraine in the event of a disaster, depending on “which direction the wind blows.”

“The primary deposit is expected to be in Ukraine and/or Russia, but there might be considerable radiation contamination in Central Europe,” he added. “For this reason, nations around Ukraine are now considering very seriously releasing stable potassium iodide pills.”

Although the Zaporizhzhia facility has been getting outside electricity to support the crucial work of cooling the reactor plus spent nuclear fuel, the connections are always at risk of being disrupted owing to the war.

Energoatom, the nuclear operator for Ukraine, has regularly had to use diesel generators due to electricity cables and substations being damaged during combat. These generators, which hold at least 10 days’ worth of fuel, have operated when external power has failed, but experts warn that frequent use within a short time frame raises the chance of an emergency.