The UK’s Transition to Electric Vehicles is Being Slowed Down by Rising Prices and Inflation

For all parties involved in fixed interest rate transactions, inflation over time might affect purchasing power. Inflation and rising costs have slowed the UK’s transition to electric vehicles. A record number of motorists want an electric vehicle for their next vehicle, but many are delaying the change due to the rising cost of living.

According to the RAC, a record 14% of drivers, up from just 3% in 2018 and 10% last year, said their next vehicle will be an electric vehicle. An additional 29% of respondents stated that they planned to move to a hybrid car of some kind that uses both gasoline and electricity.

“It’s fantastic to see a growing percentage of drivers indicating they will go electric the next time they change their cars, with over twice as many saying their next cars will be zero-emission as before the outbreak,” said Simon Williams of the RAC. The increasing economic insecurity brought on by surging inflation, rising energy costs, and the possibility of higher remortgage payments has, however, prevented drivers from converting to a new, cleaner vehicle.

The percentage of drivers who do not yet know when they will switch to electric vehicles has gone up from 36% to 42% yearly, while the percentage who anticipate doing so within the next 5 years has gone down from 17% to 15%. Over a 10-year horizon, 21% versus 25% of people now believe they will be driving electric vehicles. People who are eager to buy an EV are likely to put it off because of the strain that the cost-of-living crisis has placed on household budgets, according to Williams. The number of consumers who decide to finance the purchase of new cars will unavoidably suffer as a result of rising interest rates.

According to the report, since the conflict in Ukraine has driven gas prices skyrocketing, the cost of operating an electric vehicle is now less expensive than operating regular gasoline or diesel vehicle, which has replaced environmental issues as the main driver of switching. The RAC also noted that there had been a general slowdown in vehicle shifting since the start of the epidemic, as well as a paucity of new cars owing to the ongoing worldwide shortage of semiconductors required to power in-car computers.

Reduced from 36% in 2019, prior to the pandemic, 28% of drivers stated in 2022 that they expected to switch to a new model within two years. Additionally, 37% of people, up from 25% in 2019, claim they have no intentions to alter their vehicle. In spite of this, the RAC discovered that only 41% of drivers are likely to choose a petrol vehicle when they purchase their next vehicle. This is down from 52% in 2018 and 45% the year prior. Only 13% of drivers plan to purchase a diesel-powered vehicle as their next car.

The millionth “plug-in” electric vehicle was registered in the UK last month, but the latest data from the Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders show that full battery-powered electric vehicles still only make up 17% of the market.