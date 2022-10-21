Next Year, BMW Will Stop Making Electric Mini in the UK

If Britain can’t quickly build new battery plants, it risks slipping behind in the drive to develop an electric vehicle sector. Without a question, these are challenging times for many electric vehicle producers worldwide. BMW is among them.

BMW has stated that it will end production of the Mini’s electric version in the UK the following year, leaving its Oxford factory fully dependent on petrol models for the majority of the following ten years. A wave of models was announced by manufacturers in 2019 to assist them to meet more stringent European emissions regulations, including the German automaker’s first battery-powered version of the iconic Mini Cooper.

A third of the vehicles manufactured at BMW’s Oxford facility is now based on the model, which has proven to be more successful than anticipated, winning multiple awards. The German automaker declared in 2019 that it would start producing an upgraded battery-powered Mini in China in 2024 and exporting it internationally, including to Britain.

The model, produced by Great Wall Motors, a Chinese joint venture partner of BMW, will have around twice the range of the present model. BMW formally confirmed the termination of the first electric Mini made in Oxford in November. The removal of one of the most well-liked British-built battery models is going to still be a blow to the sector, even if the automaker had always intended to stop production after four years, or nearly half the industry’s typical longevity.

While Norfolk-based Lotus will produce its debut electric SUVs at a facility in China, Jaguar Land Rover is currently producing its first electric vehicle, the Jaguar I-Pace, in Austria. The UK’s manufacturing of electric vehicles is anticipated to increase over the next few years, thanks to recent investments from Stellantis and Nissan.

Each moment an electric version was produced, the assembly process required additional human workers to connect the imported German battery package. This is despite the fact that BMW’s Oxford plant was upgraded in 2019 to manufacture the electric version and is currently capable of producing both petrol as well as battery vehicles side by side.

Stefanie Wurst, CEO of the Mini brand, stated that the factory “is just not prepared for mass production” of electric vehicles. Future large-scale production of battery models at the site will require “major investments,” she continued. Although the firm hasn’t specified a release date for the following model, it does anticipate that Oxford will once again produce electric vehicles.

The next generation of the upcoming electric Mini is anticipated to be decided around the end of this decade because automakers typically refresh automobiles every 7 or 8 years. The Mini brand has committed to just selling electric vehicles starting in the early 2030s and plans to always have a base in Oxford. Along with producing the open-top model that was once built in the Netherlands, the plant will also produce petrol-powered five- and three-door variations.