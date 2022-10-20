Firefly Claims That Despite Payload Reentries, The Alpha Launch Was Successful

The American business Firefly Aerospace created the Firefly Alpha, a two-stage orbital expendable launch vehicle, to compete in the market for the launch of small commercial satellites. For both full car and ridesharing customers, Alpha is designed to offer launch alternatives. According to Firefly Aerospace, the launch of Alpha at the start of this month was successful even though its cargo was positioned in a lower orbit than intended and returned to Earth several days later.

After the first Alpha launch, 13 months earlier was unsuccessful due to a first-stage engine failure shortly after liftoff, the rocket successfully launched on its second attempt on October 1 from Vandenberg Space Force Base in California. The launch was deemed successful by the business since Alpha’s upper stage successfully released its cargo and attained orbit.

The flight carried three satellite payloads: Teachers in Space (TIS)-Serenity, PicoBus, and TechEdSat-15. The Alpha upper stage was one of the five objects the U.S. Space Force eventually cataloged from the launch; the other two, TIS-Serenity and TechEdSat-15, were identified as being the other two.

But it seemed that the satellites were in lower orbits than had been anticipated. The satellites would be positioned in a 300-kilometer orbit following the upper stage’s circularization burn, according to the press material given out by Firefly in advance of the launch. However, early monitoring information from the Space Force put the items into orbits with a 275-kilometer apogee and a perigee of roughly 220 kilometers.

The payloads quickly degraded as a result of their orbits. The Alpha upper stage was the fourth object to reenter, and it did so on October 7. Three of the objects had returned by October 5 per the Space Force’s Space-Track database. According to Space-Track, only the payload designated as “Object A,” which was once known as TIS-Serenity, is still in orbit, even though it is also described in other sources as having reentered space.

According to Seradata, which manages a major satellite database and is controlled by space traffic management business Slingshot Aerospace, the launch was unsuccessful “because of the expected life loss for the 7 satellites aboard as compared to their design lifespan” on October 6.

Firefly, though, emphasized that the launch was successful. In answer to inquiries from SpaceNews concerning the mission, the corporation responded that the first and second stages’ performances “were in-line with our flight 2 criteria and therefore successful.”