Yahsat Funds eSAT Global, Which Enables Direct-to-Cell Communication

A minority share in eSAT Global Inc, a leading provider of Internet of Things (IoT) connectivity solutions, has been bought by Yahsat, the UAE’s premier satellite solutions provider. The investment will enable the market entry of a novel, innovative, low-latency, low-cost, direct-to-satellite IoT solution. Furthermore, it gives Yahsat a chance to engage in a rapidly expanding industry that is still notably under-penetrated and closely reflects its objective ofS giving growth industries priority. Financial information regarding Yahsat’s purchase of a minority share in eSAT was kept confidential by the firms.

A long-term business arrangement is part of the transaction, allowing Thuraya, Yahsat’s L-band mobile satellite services division, to employ eSAT technology to link directly to phones as well as low-power IoT (internet of things) devices. eSAT, a San Diego-based company, was established in 2017 to develop communications modules allowing tracking, monitoring, as well as other inexpensive IoT devices to link directly to GEO satellites in areas without access to terrestrial networks.

The business previously stated that it was working on satellite-enabled text capabilities for “basic messaging” and emergency services. Recently, established satellite operators, including SpaceX’s Starlink, have revealed ambitions for a developing direct-to-cell industry.

Most of these ideas call for utilizing tiny satellites in LEO (low Earth orbit), which can provide lower latency services than spaceships farther away in geosynchronous orbit (GEO). According to eSAT, however, using existing GEO satellites for worldwide low-power connectivity services can be more cost-effective than using LEO satellites, with latency below 2 seconds still being viable for time-sensitive applications. Rick Somerton, the CEO of eSAT, said in a statement that “we have engineered our systems to leverage from the innate advantages that L-band GEO’s have over both LEOs and other GEO’s.”

The fact that Yahsat is supporting our conviction that their GEOs will provide affordable, low-power, as well as low-latency IoT connectivity through their investment is really exciting for us. Another venture being worked on by Silicon Valley startup Skylo involves using external GEO satellites to connect IoT devices outside the range of terrestrial networks.

In order to utilize Inmarsat’s L-band satellites, Skylo has teamed with the U.K.-based fleet operator. On September 7, Skylo revealed its intentions for the direct-to-cell market. To link to partner satellites in GEO, smartphone manufacturers would need to incorporate eSAT’s proprietary radio-frequency processor into their designs or adapt their existing chipsets with software. The business claimed to be creating a hotspot communications gadget that would connect to pre-existing handsets and allow customers to utilize eSAT’s eRTS (Remote Text Service) without these alterations.

Field tests of eRTS, backed by Thuraya and Inmarsat, were originally scheduled to take place in the 2nd quarter of 2022, but Somerton told SpaceNews that due to delays caused by COVID-19 and the startup’s funding closing, he now anticipates that they will happen in the first quarter of 2019. “The aim is for it to be a worldwide service,” he said, adding that the business is in talks with “many” smartphone manufacturers and “looking at a soft release in the second period of 2023.”