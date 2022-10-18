Biden’s National Security Plan Assumes a Less Aggressive Tone When It Comes to Space Issues

The United States space policy encompasses both the formulation of such policy via the legislative process and its execution in the country’s civil and military space activities through regulatory organizations. The 1960s US-Soviet Space Race, which gave rise to the Space Shuttle program, is associated with the early history of US space policy. The current goals of US space policy include Moon exploration and later Mars settlement.

The 1986 Goldwater-Nichols Act established requirements for U.S. national security policies. Each presidential administration creates these to let Congress know what their goals are. The National Security Strategy in turn influences the National Defense Strategy of the Defense Department and more in-depth studies of missile defense and the nation’s nuclear posture headed by the DoD.

On October 12, the White House finally unveiled its long-awaited national security plan, outlining the difficulties the US confronts in a tripolar world with Russia and China as its main adversaries.

According to Jake Sullivan, national security adviser to President Biden, the United States is about to enter a “decisive decade” of strategic rivalry with other great nations. The United States will also need to collaborate closely with partners to deal with global issues including climate change, food hunger, pandemics, terrorism, energy shortages, and inflation.

In order to outcompete our strategic rivals, address common problems, and influence the rules of the road, the plan states that “we shall use all components of our national strength.”

Biden’s plan is less confrontational than the one presented in 2017 by the former Trump administration with regard to space and its function in national security. In Biden’s policy, it is said that “space exploration and utilization benefits mankind, from generating economic possibilities to inventing new technology and allowing climate observation.”

“In order to secure the sustainability, safety, stability, as well as security of the domain, America will continue to lead the world in space research and development. We must take the initiative in reforming the governance of space, setting up a framework to coordinate space transportation, and laying out a course for future space standards and armaments reduction.”

“The developing commercial space industry in the United States will be able to compete on a global scale thanks to the laws and regulations we’ll create in collaboration with allies and partners. We will strengthen the resiliency of American space systems, which are crucial to maintaining our nation’s and our country’s homeland security. The statement argues that these initiatives “seek to safeguard U.S. interests in space, prevent destabilizing arms races, and properly manage the space environment.”

In contrast, the Trump plan placed more emphasis on the use of space as a battlefield. It noted that “any adverse interference with or attack on crucial components of the space architecture that directly threatens this essential United States interest will be responded with a deliberate reaction at a time, manner, place, and domain of our choosing.”

According to Sullivan, the Biden administration had intended to present its National Security Strategy in the spring, but the plan had to be modified in light of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.