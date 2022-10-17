Envusa Energy: A recent addition to South Africa’s renewable energy landscape

Envusa Energy is a joint venture between the South African-focused mining firm Anglo-American as well as the renewable energy division of France’s EDF. It will initially develop 600 MW of wind and solar plants.

The two companies signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) in March 2022 to examine the ecosystem’s expansion, meet Anglo-operational American’s power requirements in South Africa, as well as to support the resilience of the country’s electricity supply methods and a wider decarbonization of energy. The RREE is also expected to boost commercial activity in renewable energy of South Africa sector, facilitating the country’s more thorough transition to a fair energy system.

Envusa Energy is beginning to establish a pipeline of over 600MW wind and solar facilities in South Africa. This is a significant first step in creating an ecosystem that will produce 3 to 5 GW of renewable power by 2030. This initial stage of Envusa Energy’s renewables projects is anticipated to be completely funded by 2023, with construction set to start after obtaining loan funding which is usual for high-quality energy infrastructural development.

It is anticipated that the new jointly-owned firm would provide Anglo-Americans with a mix of renewable energy produced on Anglo-American properties and renewable energy sent through the national grid. With the help of this energy portfolio method, energy from geographically scattered renewable-producing assets will be combined and appropriately distributed to fulfill the load demand for Anglo-American facilities.

Nolitha Fakude, the head of the South Africa’s Anglo American management team, said: ” This is a significant turning point in Anglo American’s global decarbonization efforts and represents a development for South Africa’s renewable energy future. With our responsible approach, we are achieving our 2040 goal of carbon-neutral operations and assisting South Africa’s fair energy transition.”

“We think the energy transition gives a new chance for South Africa as well as the remainder of the region to construct a clean and equitable energy environment that may significantly expand new economic prospects.”

“This 600MW initial tranche of projects will also be added to the approximately 1GW that EDF Renewables will be developing or running in the nation by 2023,” said Tristan de Drouas, CEO of EDF Renewables in South Africa. “Including 420MW of wind energy systems in REIPPP (Renewable Independent Power Producer Programme) Bid Window 5, whose Power Purchase Agreements (PPAs) got signed with Eskom as well as the DMRE on September 22, 2022.”

The deployment of the RREE will also provide Anglo American’s nuGen ZEHS (Zero Emission Haulage Solution), a planned fleet of ultra-class hydrogen-powered mine haul vehicles, a renewable energy source for producing green hydrogen. This will assist the globe in transitioning away from in-situ diesel emissions towards a future that is carbon-neutral, while also boosting the establishment of the Hydrogen Valley in South Africa.

Through the establishment of Envusa Energy, Anglo-American as well as EDF Renewables are committed to helping South Africa achieve its objectives of economic empowerment and progress. It is anticipated that Envusa Energy would start looking for an appropriate BEE (Black Economic Empowerment) ally in the 4th quarter of 2022.

Additionally, in keeping with the shared goal of both businesses to a fair energy shift, Envusa Energy is looking at several community partnerships options that would allow host communities to benefit from the growth of the RREE across its value chain.