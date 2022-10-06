slimming-buttocks-and-legs:-15-minute-lower-body-strength-workout

You lunge forward, drop your back knee, and then switch legs in a jump.
20 Repeats
40 seconds pause
3 sentences
7. Exercise: Mountain Climber
You go into a support position on your mat: your legs are placed hip-width apart, your hands under your shoulders, your arms support your torso up.
Your shoulders remain above your palms, even during the exercise. Your butt is in line with your back. Now you start to pull your knees towards your breastbone and then lower them again. Don’t forget to breathe evenly.