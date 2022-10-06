Home/News/ Slimming buttocks and legs: 15 minute lower body strength workout Slimming buttocks and legs: 15 minute lower body strength workout Who doesn’t want trained legs and a sporty bottom? Exactly these zones are trained with the workout from our fitness expert Olivia Ederer. Lossing weight on the buttocks and legs with an intensive workout Everything you What you need for the workout is a mat, a mini band and two dumbbells (five kilograms). Olivia Ederer Warm up with hip Opener Like every workout, we start with a warm-up. To do this, you go into the so-called “hip opener” or hip opener. To do this, you sit on the mat, one thigh points forward, the lower leg to the side. The other leg points to the side and the lower leg backwards. Your back is straight and your hands are in front of you. You should feel a slight pull in your hips. Then switch legs. Each page ten times. Olivia Ederer 1. Exercise: Frog Glute Bridge For this you sit on your mat and pull your feet towards you, the undersides are touching each other. Then you lay your back on the mat. Place your hands palm down on the mat beside you as you press your feet together. Then, raise your hips up and slowly lower them back down. The bottom only touches the mat lightly, push the knees apart and lift the hips again. You repeat that twenty times in two sentences.

Olivia Ederer

2. Exercise: Split Squat

The split squat works the core and torso area, in addition to the legs and buttocks. To do this, take two dumbbells and leave your arms long on either side. You lunge on your mat and lower your back knee.

It should not be put down. Then you get back up. You do this ten times and then switch sides. You do 3 sets of these, after each set there is 20-second pause.