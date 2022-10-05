Are you sure you have it at home: Five items will intensify your home workout
With the right plan, training in your own four walls doesn’t have to be inferior to a workout in the gym. Because with your own body weight or some additional weights you can keep the training stimulus high.
Creativity is required to bring momentum into training at home or to regularly increase the intensity.
If you don’t want to constantly buy new training equipment, you can simply look around at home for useful items – some of them can be used to push workouts perfectly.
1. With a towel for more tension
Would you like tension in the upper body? You can have it – even without a variety of fitness equipment at home. Just grab a towel and you’re good to go.
Reading tip
Keep the sling taut with both arms while performing exercises such as squats, lunges, or the jackknife. Meanwhile, focus on the working muscles.
That doesn’t sound particularly demanding at first: But you will certainly feel the extra work in your upper body the next day. In addition to the muscle strands in your arms and shoulders, the upper back in particular is strengthened.
The additional holding work also requires core tension, which also benefits the abdominal muscles.