Are you sure you have it at home: Five items will intensify your home workout

Photo of moadmin moadminOctober 5, 2022
13
are-you-sure-you-have-it-at-home:-five-items-will-intensify-your-home-workout

With the right plan, training in your own four walls doesn’t have to be inferior to a workout in the gym. Because with your own body weight or some additional weights you can keep the training stimulus high.

Creativity is required to bring momentum into training at home or to regularly increase the intensity.

If you don’t want to constantly buy new training equipment, you can simply look around at home for useful items – some of them can be used to push workouts perfectly.

1. With a towel for more tension

Would you like tension in the upper body? You can have it – even without a variety of fitness equipment at home. Just grab a towel and you’re good to go.

Reading tip

Keep the sling taut with both arms while performing exercises such as squats, lunges, or the jackknife. Meanwhile, focus on the working muscles.

That doesn’t sound particularly demanding at first: But you will certainly feel the extra work in your upper body the next day. In addition to the muscle strands in your arms and shoulders, the upper back in particular is strengthened.

The additional holding work also requires core tension, which also benefits the abdominal muscles.

2. Cleaning rags or a skateboard as a slider

Many intensive exercises can be done with so-called slide pads – especially for the core. But even if you don’t have these pads at home, you can train in a similar way.

You can replace this fitness gadget with a cleaning rag or a fluffy, slippery duster, on cozy socks or even on a skateboard and pimp your workout.

How about roll outs, for example?

Mar | Thomas Leidig

          Start kneeling on one Mat, hands placed on a cloth or something similar. The back is straight, the torso is tight.
    • Now slowly and in a controlled manner push the towels forward with outstretched arms. Try to get as deep as possible. The back always remains straight. Then come back slowly.

    If you want to do such exercises with a skateboard in your apartment, it is best to put a thin, firm mat underneath – this gives you more security and your neighbors will thank you too.

    Alternatively, you can place your feet on the skateboard and roll out of the plank with your knees toward your chest.

3. Rowing at the dining table

You have a stable table at home? Wonderful! Then you have a versatile “training device” that you can use for rowing.

      Position yourself with your legs under the table, the edge is over your torso. Hold onto the edge of the table with both hands.

          Hold the torso straight and stable, and draw your elbows into your torso until your chest is just in front of the plate. Return to the starting position in control.

Important: Since you will be pulling a large part of your body weight on a small area of ​​the table, it is really important that it is solid and stable and that you test this carefully beforehand.

4. Let off steam on the wall

If your wall hasn’t been part of your workout so far, it’s high time to change that. After all, a variety of exercises can be performed on the wall or a door.

From handstands to wallsitting to mountain climbers, there are some exercises that you can modify with the wall. There are no limits to your creativity.

Tip: Since some dirt can get on the wall when you touch it, you should train in a place that is not always obvious.

Reading tip

5. With chair and sofa to more strength

What the bench or the box is in the gym, your chair or sofa is at home – at least for some exercises.

    The Bulgarian split squat, for example, can be performed wonderfully on a chair: simply place the back foot on the seat and lunge in a controlled manner with the front leg.

      Hip thrusts can also be performed more intensively if you put your feet up during the exercise position in the chair – perfect for a strong back of the leg – including a firm bottom.
    1. You want to demand a lot from your arms again? Then try the tricep dips: Sit on the floor in front of the sofa, position your hands on the edge and press up and down in a controlled way:

Fit For Fun

In these exercise variations, however, make sure that the chair is stable. When using your sofa, it’s important that the edge isn’t too soft – your hands need a supportive surface.

Reading tips

Photo of moadmin moadminOctober 5, 2022
13
LinkedIn Tumblr Pinterest Reddit VKontakte Print
Photo of moadmin

moadmin

Related Articles

Photo of Get a six pack: The best workouts and recipes for washboard abs

Get a six pack: The best workouts and recipes for washboard abs

August 12, 2022
Photo of Slimming buttocks and legs: 15 minute lower body strength workout

Slimming buttocks and legs: 15 minute lower body strength workout

October 6, 2022
Photo of Lose belly fat: 10 successful tips against belly fat

Lose belly fat: 10 successful tips against belly fat

September 15, 2022
Photo of The ultimate home workout: functional full body training with our coach

The ultimate home workout: functional full body training with our coach

September 21, 2022
Check Also
Close
WhatsApp
Back to top button