Superset Training: These are the benefits and how it works

“Everyone. Can. Sport.” is Erik Jäger’s motto in life. This is what the Berlin coach lives with his clients every day.

“Training is not about doing extreme exercises and lifting the heaviest possible weights, but about increasing your well-being and acquiring functional strength “, explains the 10-year-olds.

The training should be intensive but not overwhelming. And the most important thing: It should be fun.

“Many beginners make the mistake of going to the gym and repeating the same program over and over again. Then it’s only a matter of time before boredom sets in.”

Therefore, Jäger builds up his TET (Total Effective Training) lessons in a varied way, creates exciting workouts and playfully challenges his customers to new movement patterns.

How well his principle works is shown not least his customer base, which includes Andreas Bourani, Florian David Fitz and Lena Gercke.

Superset training: what is it?

In a “superset” two exercises are done consecutively and without a break. Jäger: “This not only saves time, but also accelerates muscle growth and boosts fat burning.”

The grand finale follows with two cardio exercises for fitness. The program takes no 28 minutes. So: No excuses!

Superset training: These exercises will make you sweat

For FIT FOR FUN he has put together an effective superset workout that works the entire body gets in shape.

Sun lets go : After the warm-up, exercises 2 and 3 as well as 4 and 5 are completed as three supersets. In between 50 seconds paused. This is followed by exercises 6, 7 and 8.

1. Warm Up: Hip Mobility

Hip Mobility-Übung

Thomas Leidig // Studio: BLACKYARD Hamburg

“Ensures more mobility in the hips and prevents pain “

  • Sit upright, right leg in front 60 Bend a degree, bend the left leg to the side and also 90 Bend degrees.

    • Slowly walk forward with a straight back. Head is in extension of spine.

    30 hold seconds, then switch legs.

    For beginners: The more you shift your upper body to the left, the more intense the stretch becomes.

    2. Split Stance

    Liegestütze auf einer Box

    Thomas Leidig // Studio: BLACKYARD Hamburg

    ” During this exercise, check your back from the side in the mirror!”

    1. Stand hip-width apart, holding a kettlebell in both hands. The backs of the hands face forward. Step forward a foot length on the left. Tighten your torso and buttocks.

      2. Bend forward with a straight back and slowly lower the kettlebell close to the front of the shins. The head is in line with the spine. Stand up again.

      Split Stance Übung

      6 to 10 Retries, then change the leg position.

      Tip: If flexibility in the hamstrings is lacking, bend the legs. Nevertheless, use the exercise actively to improve your mobility.

      3. Push-ups on the box

    Thomas Leidig // Studio: BLACKYARD Hamburg

    Thomas Leidig // Studio: BLACKYARD Hamburg

    “Slowly down and quickly up again for even more power development”

    1. Place hands shoulder-width apart on a box. Tighten your torso.

      2. Now lower the body straight. The elbows remain close to the body. The view goes straight ahead.

    As many repetitions as possible.

    For professionals: You want more? Place your feet on the box and your hands on the floor.

    4. Bulgarian Split Squat

    Thomas Leidig // Studio: BLACKYARD Hamburg

    Thomas Leidig // Studio: BLACKYARD Hamburg

    “Killer exercise for a balanced leg and butt muscles”

    Set up a little less than half a meter in front of a box. Grab a kettlebell with your right hand, back of your left foot on the box.

  • Now slowly lower your body until your left knee almost touches the floor. The upper body remains upright. Push back up with force.

    8th – 12 Retries, then switch legs.

    Lighter version: Omit the kettlebell and use your arms for balancing.

    5. Plank Row

    Thomas Leidig // Studio: BLACKYARD Hamburg

    Thomas Leidig // Studio: BLACKYARD Hamburg

    “My favorite exercise! Trains back and core at the same time”

    1. Place two kettlebells below the shoulders. Put your hands on it and get into a plank position. Tighten your torso.

      2. Now pull the kettlebell towards your chest in a controlled manner, lower it again and continue alternating.

    All in all 20 until 20 Complete reps.

    Balance Booster: The wider you place your feet, the better you can balance upper body movements.

    6. Final Power: Shoulder Press

    Slam Ball Burpees

    Thomas Leidig // Studio: BLACKYARD Hamburg

    “This exercise not only works on shoulder strength but also on mobility”

    1. Sit on the floor. Hold the kettlebell in your left hand at chest height.
    2. Stretch your left arm up. Lower slowly.

      3. Split Stance Übung

      After 8 to 12 Reps the arm switch.

      Easier version: Sit on a bench or do the exercise while standing.

      7. Final Cardio: Slam Ball Burpees

      Slam Ball Burpees

      Thomas Leidig // Studio: BLACKYARD Hamburg

      “Perfect for working out! Nevertheless, pay attention to a clean execution.”

      1. Stand hip-width apart, hold the medicine ball up with your arms outstretched. Backbend slightly and smash the ball to the floor.
      2. Place hands on ball, jump feet into plank position.

      Do a push-up, jump forward again, come back to a standing position.

    Depending on training level in between 50 and 100 Retries.

    Tip for beginners: First learn the sequence of movements by stretching out each foot one by one into the plank position.

    8. Final Cardio: Jump Rope

    “Relieves tension when done correctly – and makes you sweat a lot”

    1. Stand upright. The upper arms are close to the body, hold one end of the rope in each hand and jump.

    The rotation comes only from the wrists, not from the elbows or shoulders.

  • Vary the speed, sometimes jump off with one leg, sometimes with two legs.

    Depending on training level 250 to 421 rope swings make.

    For cracks: Grab a rope with weights built into the handle.

    How effective is a superset workout?

    Since two different exercises are performed without a break in the superset, double sets of muscles are trained directly. The workout becomes so much more intense because new stimuli flow into the muscle fibers.

    A superset can help, especially with the training plateau. However, you should not overdo it and strain your muscles too much.

