FIT FOR FUN – Shopping Deal: Strong sound – even during the toughest workout

Receive full 202209 directly from Teufel with the code FFF-J3ZB-TFL % extra discount on the Airy Sports TWS. The offer is only available until tomorrow, so be quick. With the Airy Sports TWS from Teufel, you get high-quality in-ear headphones with an exceptionally powerful sound that fits so securely that you don’t have to worry about the in-ears during your workout.

This is what distinguishes the Airy Sports TWS from Teufel

  • Wireless in-ear -Sport Headphones
  • With code FFF-J3ZB-TFL now 10% extra save
  • Including shipping you pay only 119, 10 euros instead of 132,98 Euro
  • Splashproof according to IPX3, resistant to rain, dirt and dust
  • Bluetooth 5.0 with apt-X® and AAC for music streaming in CD-like quality
  • Spotify, Amazon Music, YouTube, Apple Music and Co.
  • Video sound is transmitted lip-synchronously
  • Maturities of up to 16 p hours with charging case
  • More than 7 hours playback on one charge
  • Smart touch controls on ear cup for music control, answer phone, voice assistant and volume
  • Handsfree with Qualcomm cVc™ technology
  • One microphone per side for wireless telephony, Skype, Facetime, voice control via Google/Siri with high speech intelligibility
  • Display of the battery status on iOS, Android and on the charging case
  • Automatic pairing when the charging case is opened
  • Extremely soft, flexible ear hooks and 4 ear tips made of antibacterial silicone for a firm, comfortable fit
  • With only 16 g per listener very light

