Sit-up challenge at home: 8-minute high-speed workout You don't want to let the low temperatures in gyms and corona numbers get you down? Then we have the solution how you can keep fit at home. Fitness influencer Maren Schiller challenges you to a challenge: Can you do the eight-minute high-speed workout? Stay fit at home with the sit-up challenge The likeable sports cannon Maren Schiller was already able to score points with many workout tips during the lockdown period. Even now she gives good tips on her Instagram account for balanced exercise in everyday life.

She demanded her more than 220.000 followers out for an intense burpee sit-up challenge.



Maximum exhaustion in ten rounds

How does the challenge work? It’s actually quite simple:

First do a burpee. This is immediately followed by a sit up. That was the first of ten rounds.

In the next round you then do two burpees, followed by two sit ups. This then increases until you do ten repetitions of both exercises in a row.

That doesn’t sound like much? Try it out and see for yourself – you won’t be left breathless until the last lap.

